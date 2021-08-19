Wagerr 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,481.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $8.86 million and $5,481.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,606,226 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

