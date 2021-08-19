Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $19,155.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00142456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00150849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,596.17 or 1.00016912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.29 or 0.00923610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.87 or 0.06739614 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,825,056 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.