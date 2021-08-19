Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Up 18.4% in July

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,090,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 16,970,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

WTRH stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Waitr has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waitr will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waitr by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Waitr by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waitr by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Waitr by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

