Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $149.10 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock worth $3,676,874,742. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

