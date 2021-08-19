Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,466,940 shares of company stock worth $3,676,874,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.3% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Walmart by 18.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 266,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

