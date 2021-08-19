Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $157.33 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $157.33 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00066826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00311272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.08 or 0.02447002 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,539,582 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

