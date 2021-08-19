Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.66

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 2105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth $2,124,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth $490,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.