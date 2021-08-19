Warp Finance (WARP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,655.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $389,425.22 and approximately $4,655.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $83.32 or 0.00187441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.