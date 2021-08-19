Warp Finance (WARP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,867.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $89.16 or 0.00189318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $416,720.06 and $1,867.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

