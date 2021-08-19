Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 768,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 697,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,396. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $930.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,375,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 765,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 107,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

