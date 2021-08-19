Washburn Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.91. 87,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

