Washburn Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF comprises about 5.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

BATS IYT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.32. The company had a trading volume of 141,579 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.16.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.