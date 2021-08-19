Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $11.37 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 7.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $364.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,911,559. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

