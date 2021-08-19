Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $15.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 10.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,943,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $226.42. 140,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,589. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

