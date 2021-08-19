Washburn Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. 6,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,721. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

