WAX (WAXP) Price Up 0.3% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $305.23 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001199 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,774,116,774 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,711,155 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

