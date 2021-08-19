WazirX Market Cap Achieves $448.24 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $448.24 million and approximately $37.11 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00147031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,999.23 or 1.00049611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.94 or 0.00919486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.21 or 0.06667702 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

