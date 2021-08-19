We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 25,729 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. United Bank increased its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Apple by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 16,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.69. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

