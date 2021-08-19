Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Up to $15.86

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $16.18. Weber shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 3,508 shares changing hands.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

