WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.