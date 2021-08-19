Wedbush Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

EAT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,581.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.56. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

