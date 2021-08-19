Wedbush Securities Inc Purchases 2,050 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $14,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,210 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $21,763.80.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,235.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 880 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,799.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,033 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $6,394.27.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 246 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $3,624.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,182 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139.28.

On Monday, July 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 12,732 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $72,699.72.

JMP Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. JMP Group LLC has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

