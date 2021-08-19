Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE: AND):

  • 8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/13/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00.
  • 7/21/2021 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AND stock traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$42.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.76. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a one year low of C$31.81 and a one year high of C$50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

