Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN):
- 8/11/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 8/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.
- 8/3/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 8/2/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “
NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
