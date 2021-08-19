Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TT Electronics (TTG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TT Electronics (LON: TTG):
- 8/6/2021 – TT Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – TT Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – TT Electronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.
TT Electronics stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.66). 473,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £489.80 million and a PE ratio of 48.28. TT Electronics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.87). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.35.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.
