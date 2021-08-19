Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TT Electronics (TTG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TT Electronics (LON: TTG):

8/6/2021 – TT Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – TT Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – TT Electronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – TT Electronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

TT Electronics stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.66). 473,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £489.80 million and a PE ratio of 48.28. TT Electronics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.87). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.35.

Get TT Electronics plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.