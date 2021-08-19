Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Boosted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 19,942,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,805,545. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.