Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Welltower by 249.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 29.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 20.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Welltower by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.30 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.