WeOwn Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $136,131.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.60 or 0.00873095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047622 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

