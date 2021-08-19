WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.25.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $119.92.
In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.