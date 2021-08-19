WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

