Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 8,119 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,394,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,004,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

