Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after buying an additional 361,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,699,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,166,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,453. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

