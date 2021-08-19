Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Infinera worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 111.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Infinera by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $3,667,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $3,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Infinera by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,714 shares of company stock worth $2,130,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

