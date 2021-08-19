Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.61. The company had a trading volume of 460,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,069. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

