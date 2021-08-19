Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 2.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,050. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

