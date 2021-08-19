Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $4.50 on Thursday, reaching $375.90. The stock had a trading volume of 761,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.75. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

