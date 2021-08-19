Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,430 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,858. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

