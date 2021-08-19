Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 908,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 495,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,093. The company has a market cap of $166.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 125,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

