Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) PT Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 142.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $248.45 million, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

