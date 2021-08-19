Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.34. 1,936,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.20%.

WES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,866 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after buying an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after buying an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after buying an additional 1,769,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after buying an additional 5,730,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

