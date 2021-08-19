Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $110.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.
WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.
NYSE WAB opened at $87.93 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03.
In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,827,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after buying an additional 939,532 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after buying an additional 776,821 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,767,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
