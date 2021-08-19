Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $110.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

NYSE WAB opened at $87.93 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,827,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after buying an additional 939,532 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after buying an additional 776,821 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,767,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.