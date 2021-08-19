WeTrust Market Capitalization Reaches $730,064.21 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $730,064.21 and approximately $34.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00846091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103346 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

