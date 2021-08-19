WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WEX worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $70,909,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $43,746,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $167.90. 2,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.71. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

