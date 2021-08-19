Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 7.8%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. 17,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 882,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

