Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $856.93 on Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $200,890.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $856.93 or 0.01872881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00147002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.92 or 0.99858765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00912842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.90 or 0.00710086 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

