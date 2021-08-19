Wilder World (WILD) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $73.20 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002297 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.24 or 0.00875204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047512 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,492,884 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.