Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSM traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.65. The company had a trading volume of 667,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,116. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.02. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

