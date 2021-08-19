Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $21.55 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00150989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99921564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.21 or 0.00911208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00696504 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

