Wing Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00144056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00150947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,151.76 or 1.00021150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00911166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.23 or 0.06656998 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.