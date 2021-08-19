Wing Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00142317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00150936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,331.97 or 0.99776169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.57 or 0.00901548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.51 or 0.06726112 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.