Wings Price Hits $0.0470 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $18,010.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.49 or 0.00869955 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

